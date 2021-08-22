Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Celts’ Review: Grownups Misbehave at a Child’s Birthday Party in This Enjoyably Chaotic Serbian Comedy

By Guy Lodge
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year is 1993, and Yugoslavia is dead. Long live the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, though that, too, will only last another 10 years. The Belgrade-based family at the heart of “Celts” doesn’t know that yet, though they kind of do: After years of political tumult that have left them all older, poorer and more cynical, they’ve learned to expect the worst of things while making the best of them. Millennial-age Serbian filmmaker Milica Tomović grew up in this era of discontented limbo, and her frayed, funny, perceptive debut feature is vibrantly colored by that lived experience. Structured around the spiraling birthday celebrations of an eight-year-old girl and the tensions it teases out in her extended family, this is a cleverly grafted feat of personal-as-political filmmaking, fueled equally by nostalgia for innocence and a wryer sense of good riddance to bad times.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Celts#Grownups#Serbian#Comedy#Child#Panorama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Locarno 2021 Review: HEAVENS ABOVE, Serbian Nihilistic Comedy of Sinning, Capitalism

Serbian director Srdjan Dragojevic introduced his latest work Heavens Above in the International Competition at the Locarno Film Festival. The dark comedy is a triptych of stories mapping the transition from communism to capitalism in the Balkan region (neither Serbia nor Yugoslavia are explicitly mentioned, though the localization of the story can be easily identified) through religious motifs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Voyeurs Star Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Chanel-Filled Premiere Night Doubled As Her Birthday Party

Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s road to the big screen feels like destiny. In 2015, the 26-year-old Australian actress was busy working on her law degree when fate stepped in. “I was just another broke uni student and needed work,” says Bordizzo on the phone from Los Angeles. “I started body doubling at Fox Studios in Sydney, where they filmed The Great Gatsby and Gods of Egypt. I loved being on set and wound up working on a lot of productions behind the scenes, just helping out. I thought it was a hobby, but then I went to an open call and booked my first film!”
Moviesimdb.com

‘It’s Not a Horror Movie!,’ ‘Lamb’ Helmer Valdimar Johannsson Says

Sneaking up on the Karlovy Vary Film Festival audience following its Cannes debut, Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Icelandic-Swedish-Polish drama “Lamb” has some surprises in store. Luckily, according to its first-time director, the reviews of the film that sees Noomi Rapace as a woman living in complete isolation with her husband in rural Iceland, dreaming of becoming a mother, has been largely spoiler-free.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Only Murders in the Building Review: Old-School Comedy Meets a Middling Mystery in Hulu's True-Crime Satire

“Sometimes it’s easier to figure out someone else’s secret than it is to deal with your own.” That observation by Steve Martin’s character in Hulu’s new comedy Only Murders in the Building is a nice little summary of the show… and of the current true-crime craze, too. Only Murders — premiering Tuesday, Aug. 31 on the streamer; I’ve seen the first four episodes — takes square aim at our strange collective fascination with other people’s grisly deaths, and it pummels that target with a barrage of sharply honed laughs, bolstered by the presence of two comedy legends. Yeah, the murder mystery...
TV & VideosTelegraph

The Chair, review: Sandra Oh’s campus comedy delicately probes cancel culture

Sandra Oh’s nimble new Netflix comedy, The Chair, is an exploration of class, race and privilege in the post-Trump United States. But it is also an enjoyable throwback to the venerable genre of the campus drama – a milieu that can be carbon dated to the Seventies and Eighties and shows such as The Paper Chase and, stretching the point slightly, Peter Weir’s film Dead Poets Society. And it features a self-parodying cameo from The X-Files’s David Duchovny as himself – earning everyone involved bonus marks for effort.
Movieswmagazine.com

Phoebe Dynevor Will Star in a Very Millennial Queer Love Triangle Series

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will take a short break from traversing the romantic dramas of the Regency generation, and instead explore those of the millennial generation. She’s set to both star in and executive produce an adaptation of Naoise Dolan’s novel Exciting Times for Amazon. Because of the author’s Irish provenance and matter-of-fact take on millennial anxiety, it’s been compared to the work of Sally Rooney (Normal People), though this tale comes with a queer twist.
MoviesNME

‘Jakob’s Wife’ review: blood-spattered black comedy with a vampiric twist

Just a week ago, we poured scorn on Shudder’s vampire-movie-with-a-twist Bleed With Me; partly for its glacial pace, mostly because ‘vampire movie with a twist’ is one of the most dispiriting phrases in the horror movie world. Therein lies a doomed attempt to put a stamp on a genre that ran out of steam some time around the second Twilight film.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘He’s All That’ Review: Soulless Netflix Clickbait Lacks All the Charm of the ’90s Original

The charming if cheesy 1999 rom-com “She’s All That,” starring Freddie Prinze Jr. as a hot jock and Rachael Leigh Cook as the introverted art nerd he tries to transform into a glittering prom queen, turns 23 next year. Feel old yet? If you’re old enough for that Miramax production directed by Robert Iscove to mean anything, you’re probably too old for Netflix’s gender-flipped new sequel, “He’s All That,” to mean anything at all. Unless you enjoy the feeling of your soul being destroyed by another piece of Netflix clickbait, this is one to skip.
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

JULIA CHILD BIRTHDAY PARTY

Get ready to light some candles and celebrate Julia Child’s 109th birthday with Team Cherry Bombe! They are throwing a party in honor of the French Chef’s birthday (a day late!) and the Cherry Bombe Julia Child issue on Monday, August 16th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Bungalow At Brookfield Place.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: DEMONIC Exorcises What Would Have Made it Really Entertaining

Carly has been having nightmares recently where she’s following her mom Angela’s voice into dark buildings. She wants to brush them off but then her ex-boyfriend Martin shows up after a few years claiming he’s seen her mom recently. Thing is, Carly’s mom is supposed to be in prison, serving time for a double mass murder. So how did Martin see her?
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island viewers compare Chloe and Toby’s final date with a ‘six year old girl’s birthday party’

As Love Island rapidly approaches its end, Chloe and Toby were sent on their final date – but fans were left unimpressed by the set-up.Tonight’s episode (22 August) of the hit ITV reality series saw contestants Chloe and Toby go on their final date. The theme of the date – nicknamed “Chloe in Wonderland” – was inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1965 children’s tale.Chloe and Toby were taken to an isolated area in the woods where a colourful banquet table was set up with an abundance of cakes and sweets. Surrounding them were photographs of the pair together during their...
Moviesimdb.com

‘No Time to Die’ to Make First Festival Debut at Zurich

The 17th Zurich Film Festival will host the Swiss premiere of “No Time to Die,” the 25th James Bond film, on Sept. 28. It’s the first time a Bond movie has been in the official selection of a festival, its artistic director, Christian Jungen, said. The festival will also stage a retrospective of the other Bond movies starring Daniel Craig.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

Comments / 0

Community Policy