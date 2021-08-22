‘Celts’ Review: Grownups Misbehave at a Child’s Birthday Party in This Enjoyably Chaotic Serbian Comedy

The year is 1993, and Yugoslavia is dead. Long live the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, though that, too, will only last another 10 years. The Belgrade-based family at the heart of “Celts” doesn’t know that yet, though they kind of do: After years of political tumult that have left them all older, poorer and more cynical, they’ve learned to expect the worst of things while making the best of them. Millennial-age Serbian filmmaker Milica Tomović grew up in this era of discontented limbo, and her frayed, funny, perceptive debut feature is vibrantly colored by that lived experience. Structured around the spiraling birthday celebrations of an eight-year-old girl and the tensions it teases out in her extended family, this is a cleverly grafted feat of personal-as-political filmmaking, fueled equally by nostalgia for innocence and a wryer sense of good riddance to bad times.