K-State’s Thompson named to Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

By KMAN Staff
1350kman.com
 5 days ago

For the third time in as many seasons, Kansas State sixth-year senior quarterback Skylar Thompson has been named to the initial watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Current K-State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein won the award in 2012, while previous Wildcat candidates for the award include Jake...

State
Texas State
Chad May
Johnny Unitas
Collin Klein
