K-State’s Thompson named to Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

It’s been almost a month since the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas notified the Big 12 of their intentions to leave the Big 12 when the grant of rights expires in 2025. I’ve had a lot of time to sit and stew about this, wondering about the future of the Big 12 and, more specifically, the Kansas State Wildcats. I have a different feeling about it this time than during the first round of conference realignment ten years ago. This time I wasn’t surprised at what was happening. I was surprised at the timing of it, but I believe it happened when it did because the story was leaked to the media. I am not angry at Oklahoma and Texas, but just a bit irritated at the underhanded tactics they used to get the deal done to join the SEC. I say good riddance. You don’t really want to do business with people like that anyway. Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri, and Texas A&M all thought they would find greener pastures in other conferences and, other than A&M, they have all pretty much faded into oblivion. That will probably happen to Oklahoma and Texas as well. It’s much easier to be a big fish in a small pond than to be a smaller fish in a bigger pond. That “bigger pond” is the SEC in their quest to become the first mega-conference. Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 does beg the question of what is to become of the remaining eight schools in the Big 12? More importantly to Wildcat fans, where will Kansas State end up when all is said and done?