Rachel Maddow Renews Deal to Stay at MSNBC Beyond 2022 — Report

By Nick Caruso
 6 days ago

Rachel Maddow is staying put at her home of MSNBC. Maddow, who has been hosting The Rachel Maddow Show in the cabler’s 9 pm time slot since 2008, has reportedly signed a new multi-year deal that will keep her at the news outlet beyond 2022, according to our sister site Variety.

