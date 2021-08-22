Cancel
Ryan Phillippe and Look-Alike Son Deacon Bond on Trip to New Mexico

Cover picture for the articleRyan Philippe and his 17-year-old son Deacon Phillippe recently enjoyed some quality bonding time during a trip to New Mexico. The 46-year-old Cruel Intentions star took the teen, whose mother is the actor's ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, on a father-son trip to McCauley Warm Springs in the Santa Fe National Forest. Ryan shared several photos from their vacation on his Instagram page on Friday, Aug. 20. In a couple of them, he and Deacon appear together in swimsuits while standing in shallow water. "The rocky uphill hike was well worth the warm woodland baptism that followed," Ryan wrote, to which his son commented, "And the viddles." In his post, Ryan...

