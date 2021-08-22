Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

One hit-and-run suspect was arrested after he hit a vehicle, pedestrian and then police horse in Dallas area, report

By Mike Ferr
Posted by 
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5i6g_0bZkgQoF00

Dallas, TX – Early Sunday morning was almost fatal for one person after a pick-up truck struck a vehicle, then hit the pedestrian and ended up hitting a police horse. The driver of the car was arrested.

According to police reports, the incident happened around 1:35 a.m. in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Police officers who were close in the area where the accident happened said in their reports that the driver out of nowhere started driving erratically at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the driver rammed into another vehicle, struck a pedestrian, then struck a police horse. Several officers also needed to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The two people in the other vehicle and the police horse were not injured, while the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver continued driving and was later taken into custody in the 1400 block of Ross Avenue after both front wheels came off the truck.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

More details are expected on Monday.

Comments / 6

Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
230
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Mother gets high on weed together with her children including 7-year-old while driving in the car, her daughter shares video on social media

This “monster mother” is about to lose custody over her children and even spend years in prison after police found out that she was smoking weed with her children aged 7-13 years while she was driving her car. The woman was arrested as soon as police managed to acquire videos that her daughter was sharing on Snapchat.
Harris County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

“I will hurt your dad very bad,” mother tells children while she drives them at their aunt’s house, shoots their father to death and gets 5 decades in prison

The “Happily Ever After” didn’t mean anything for the Willis couple when they decided to get married and form a family years ago. The court process following the 2018 incident ended a few days ago when the woman was found guilty for shooting to death her husband and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Comments / 6

Community Policy