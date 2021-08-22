One hit-and-run suspect was arrested after he hit a vehicle, pedestrian and then police horse in Dallas area, report

Dallas, TX – Early Sunday morning was almost fatal for one person after a pick-up truck struck a vehicle, then hit the pedestrian and ended up hitting a police horse. The driver of the car was arrested.

According to police reports, the incident happened around 1:35 a.m. in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Police officers who were close in the area where the accident happened said in their reports that the driver out of nowhere started driving erratically at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the driver rammed into another vehicle, struck a pedestrian, then struck a police horse. Several officers also needed to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The two people in the other vehicle and the police horse were not injured, while the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver continued driving and was later taken into custody in the 1400 block of Ross Avenue after both front wheels came off the truck.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

More details are expected on Monday.