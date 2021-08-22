Katrina Anniversary Volunteer Day on the Greenway

Come join us in picking up trash, clearing overhanging branches, and pulling non-native weeds from our bioswales. Meet up at the Greenway Plaza, where we will be divided into groups and sent down both directions of the Greenway. While we will be able to provide some pruners, saws and trash pickers, we encourage you to bring over any you have at home in order to support this event. RSVP to the Katrina Anniversary Volunteer Day here: https://www.lafittegreenway.org/greenwayvolunteerday_aug8.