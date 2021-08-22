Veteran’s widow says Taliban takeover ‘heartbreaking’

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Seeing the Afghanistan government collapse quickly to the Taliban following the departure of U.S. forces from the country is tough for Jennie Taylor. The Standard-Examiner reports she is nevertheless adamant that the U.S. push to promote democracy in the nation were still worth it. Her husband Brent Taylor was killed in 2018 when a member of the Afghan special forces contingent he was helping train turned on him and attacked him. She says her husband love the Afghan people and died thinking it was worth fighting for the Afghan people to have opportunities for education and women’s rights.