Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Veteran’s widow says Taliban takeover ‘heartbreaking’

By Associated Press
midutahradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Seeing the Afghanistan government collapse quickly to the Taliban following the departure of U.S. forces from the country is tough for Jennie Taylor. The Standard-Examiner reports she is nevertheless adamant that the U.S. push to promote democracy in the nation were still worth it. Her husband Brent Taylor was killed in 2018 when a member of the Afghan special forces contingent he was helping train turned on him and attacked him. She says her husband love the Afghan people and died thinking it was worth fighting for the Afghan people to have opportunities for education and women’s rights.

midutahradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Veteran#Widow#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban

Imagine how the scene at the Kabul airport looked to the suicide bomber in the last seconds before he committed his act of murder yesterday: thousands of men, women, and children queuing and jostling in desperate escape from the coming Taliban regime. These were not randomly selected men, women, and children either. These were people with technical skills: medicine, computers, electrical engineering. These were people who spoke foreign languages. These were people who could navigate the modern world and its complex demands. These were people who could do work that could fetch dollars and euros and yen and rupees from the world outside Afghanistan.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
PoliticsBBC

Anti-Taliban resistance group says it has thousands of fighters

An anti-Taliban resistance group in Afghanistan says it has thousands of people ready to fight. Ali Nazary, head of foreign relations for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF), told the BBC they want to pursue peaceful negotiations. But, he added, "if this fails... then we're not going to accept...
MilitaryNews 12

'Devastating': Attacks in Afghanistan stir up strong emotions in LI veterans who served there

Long Islanders are concerned for the troops and U.S. citizens who are still waiting to be evacuated from Kabul as the deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan approaches. Thursday was the one of the deadliest days in the 20-year history of the Afghanistan War. The killings of more than a dozen American military members are stirring up strong emotions in Long Islanders who served there.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

What the Taliban Got Right

The United States never understood Afghanistan. American planners thought they knew what the country needed, which was not quite the same as what its people wanted. American policy was guided by fantasies; chief among them was the idea that the Taliban could be eliminated and that an entire culture could be transformed in the process.
MilitaryTelegraph

Duke of Sussex encourages veterans to 'support one another' amid Taliban takeover

The Duke of Sussex has encouraged veterans to "offer support for one another" in the wake of the Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan. In his capacity as founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, which helps soldiers through their recovery via international sports competitions, Prince Harry said the situation in Afghanistan "resonates" with past participants.
Oregon Statekpic

Oregon veterans respond to US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Taliban takeover

SALEM, Ore. — Some veterans who served in Afghanistan, and now here in Oregon, say they are hurting watching the situation in the country unfold. After the Taliban overtook Afghanistan days after the United States withdrew the bulk of its remaining armed forces from the country, local leaders, some who are veterans themselves, now have criticism for President Biden and the preceding administrations.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Army veterans living in Columbia share concerns over Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Local U.S. Army veterans in Columbia shared their concerns Tuesday regarding the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. "I honestly think we kind of need to be there, personally, but then again, it's also a battle kind of like Vietnam was, you know you can't win The post Army veterans living in Columbia share concerns over Taliban takeover in Afghanistan appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy