Garry R. Williamson, 79, of Hillsboro, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at the Hillsboro Country Club. Eulogies will be given by his golfing buddies, water plant co-workers and family. Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, with the use of masks and social distancing.