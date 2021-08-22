'Woodland: A Housing Nightmare Exposed Exhibit' Opening at Civic Center Monday

Community members will be able to check out a new exhibit at the Civic Center on Monday called the "Woodland: A Housing Nightmare Exposed." "The living conditions are unacceptable. Housing in the City of Evansville must improve," said Evansville Fourth War Councilman Alex Burton. "No family in our community should pay upwards of $700 market rate housing to live like this. A few photos are attached, but there are plenty more that will be showcased. Every resident in Evansville deserves a safe, quality, and affordable place to call home.