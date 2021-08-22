Cancel
Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get first crack at updated WhatsApp feature

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Just the other day we told you that WhatsApp is expected to soon roll out an app developed for the Apple iPad. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging app is about to give users of Samsung Galaxy handsets a new update that they will get the first crack at before other Android and iOS models. According to T3, this update adds two new time periods for disappearing messages: 90-days and 24-hours.

