Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Begu beats No. 3 seed Alexandrova in Cleveland first round

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania beat third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Sunday in the first round of Tennis in the Land. The 75th-ranked Begu is 3-0 against Alexandrova. Begu won the final four points of the tiebreaker, ending it with a forehand that clipped the top of the net, and broke the serve of the No. 34 Alexandrova twice in the second set of the inaugural WTA 250 tournament.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wta#Forehand#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennisabc17news.com

Anett Kontaveit, Irina-Camelia Begu reach Cleveland final

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania advanced to the championship match in the inaugural Tennis in the Land. Kontaveit beat seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-4, 6-4, and Begu topped sixth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday in the WTA 250 tournament. No. 30 Kontaveit had two service breaks in rallying from a 4-3 deficit in the first set of the night match at Jacobs Pavilion. She utilized her forehand to finish with 27 winners, 16 more than No. 43 Sorribes Tormo. No. 74 Begu dropped the first three games of the match and fell behind 5-4 in the tiebreaker to No. 51 Linette, but stormed back for her fourth consecutive straight-set victory.
Posted by
WSOC Charlotte

US OPEN 2021: Test your tennis knowledge with an AP quiz

How well do you know the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament, which begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on Aug. 30? Give this AP quiz about the sport and the event a try:. ___. 1st Round: Heading into the 2021 U.S. Open, Roger Federer, Rafael...
TennisHerald-Palladium

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev beats Reilly Opelka in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia won the National Bank Open on Sunday for his third victory of the year and 12th overall, beating 6-foot-11 American qualifier Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-3. The 25-year-old Medvedev, ranked second in the world, also won this year in Mallorca and Marseille. He has four ATP Masters 1000 victories.
Tennistennisthreads.net

WTA Tour Roundup: Kasatkina falls in Cleveland, Svitolina advances in Chicago

Poland’s Magda Linette upset top-seeded Daria Kasatkina from Russia in the quarter-finals at the Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, 6-1 6-2, on Thursday to advance to the semi-finals where she will play Romania’s Irina Camelia Begu. I was really aggressive, serving well and moving well. Hopefully, I...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Andy Murray handed US Open first-round tie with third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray will face third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the US Open.Former US Open champion Murray will take on the Greek star at Flushing Meadows, with top seed Novak Djokovic taking on a qualifier in his bid for a clean sweep of the majors in 2021.The New York tournament will take place without a host of injured stars, with both Williams sisters, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem all missing.Who's ready for this Round 1 blockbuster? 🙋‍♂️@steftsitsipas and @andy_murray will meet for the first time in their careers!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/DjF8zS31x8— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26,...
Cleveland, OHIdaho8.com

Top seeds Kasatkina, Kontaveit advance in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Top seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia and second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia won their first round matches at Tennis in the Land. Kasatkina defeated Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-3, 6-3 in the opening match of the day, while Kontaveit rallied for a 1-6, 6-0, 6-0 victory over Lauren Davis in the evening session on the stadium court at Jacobs Pavilion. Also advancing was the youngest player in the top 400, 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic, who beat Tara Moore of Great Britain 6-4, 7-5.
TennisIdaho8.com

2020 Australian champ Sofia Kenin out of US Open with COVID

Fifth-ranked Sofia Kenin has pulled out of the U.S. Open because she recently tested positive for COVID-19. Kenin says she has received a vaccine for the illness. She announced what she called “disappointing news” on social media. Kenin is a 22-year-old American who won the 2020 Australian Open and was the runner-up at the French Open later last year. Her best showing at the U.S. Open was a fourth-round finish last year. Serena and Venus Williams also withdrew from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Wednesday, as did 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic.
Cleveland, OHIdaho8.com

Sasnovich outlasts fifth seed Podoroska in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus defeated fifth-seeded Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at Tennis in the Land. No. 37 Podoroska double-faulted on set point in the second and committed four service errors in the third, including back-to-back attempts in the 10th game to set up match point for the No. 99 Sasnovich. No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia, ranked 26th, rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 33 Caty McNally in the round of 16.
TennisWTOP

US OPEN 2021: Osaka defends; Barty tries for 2nd Slam in row

Women to watch at the U.S. Open, which starts Monday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York:. Grand Slam Singles Titles: 2 — French Open (2019), Wimbledon (2021) Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2020-Did Not Play, 2019-Lost in 4th Round, 2018-4th, 2017-3rd, 2016-DNP Aces: Sat out last...
MLSIdaho8.com

New England leads MLS going into final 2 months

The New England Revolution are the leaders in Major League Soccer as the league heads into the post-All-Star Game stretch run. The once-struggling Revs have won 15 games, more than any other team, and lead the Supporters’ Shield race by seven points. They’re also currently riding a nine-game unbeaten streak. New England leads the league in goals with 44 and assists with 46.
Tennisabc17news.com

Linette beats top-seeded Kasatkina in Cleveland quarters

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sixth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland beat top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the Tennis in the Land semifinals. No. 51 Linette used precision shot-making and converted 5 of 6 break points in the quarterfinal at Jacobs Pavilion, avenging a loss to No. 27 Kasatkina three weeks ago in San Jose, California. Linette will face Irina-Camelia Begu in the semis of the inaugural WTA 250 tournament. Begu beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4. Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit outlasted Olympic doubles champion Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, and Sorribes Tormo beat Shuai Zhang 6-3, 6-1.
GolfIdaho8.com

Sam Burns sharp again as US Ryder Cup picks loom

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Sam Burns shot an 8-under 64 at Caves Valley to share the first-round lead with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship. This is a pressure-packed event, with the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings advancing to next week’s Tour Championship. This is also one of the final chances for players like Burns to audition for a spot on the Ryder Cup team. The top six Americans in the Ryder Cup points standings after this tournament earn a spot. Then Steve Stricker’s six captain’s picks come a week later, after the Tour Championship at East Lake. For players like Burns, who is 17th in the Ryder Cup standings, the scramble is on to impress Stricker.
MLBIdaho8.com

Zimmer’s 465-foot HR, big innings lead Indians past Rangers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bradley Zimmer crushed a long two-run homer in the first inning and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 10-6. Zimmer’s 465-foot homer keyed a four-run first. Texas tied the game in the third, but Cleveland scored four times in the fourth with Andrés Giménez’s RBI double giving the Indians the lead for good. Trevor Stephan (3-0) allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings. Nick Solak and DJ Peters homered for Texas, which is 9-28 since the All-Star break.
College SportsIdaho8.com

Standing pat: Pac-12 decides it will not explore expansion

The Pac-12 says it will stand pat with its membership and not look to add schools to the 12-team conference, making it highly unlikely the Big 12 schools being left behind by Texas and Oklahoma will find new Power Five homes. The announcement comes two days after the Pac-12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten pledged to work together on governance issues and scheduling agreements in football and basketball. The formation of a three-conference alliance was announced a little less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join the league in 2025, which would coincide with the end of the Big 12′s current television contract.
TennisBleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021: Odds, Predictions for Key Players in Draw

Stefanos Tsitsipas might have avoided Novak Djokovic's side of the men's singles bracket at the U.S. Open, but he still ended up with a less-than-ideal draw. The third-seeded Greek will face 2012 U.S. Open champion Andy Murray in the first round of the tournament, which begins on August 30. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy