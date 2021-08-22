Jerry Lee Lewis Remembers Don Everly as He Becomes the Last Living Member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Inaugural Class of 1986
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With the passing of Don Everly of The Everly Brothers on August 21, Jerry Lee Lewis became the only living member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s inaugural class of 1986. The Everly Brothers and Lewis joined Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Ray Charles, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, Alan Freed, John Hammond, Robert Johnson, Sam Phillips, Jimmie Yancy and Jimmie Rodgers in that historic first induction.www.thecountrynote.com
