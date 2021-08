ALLENTOWN, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Acclaimed as the premier touring jazz big band in the United States, the US Army Field Band’s Jazz Ambassadors will perform a free concert in Allentown, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021 beginning at 3 p.m. behind the Allentown United Methodist Church, 23 Church Street, Allentown, NJ. In case of rain, the concert will be held on the same date and time in the Allentown High School Auditorium at 27 High Street, Allentown, NJ 08501.