When Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, Germany faces a watershed. Budget policy, the cornerstone of its post-war stability, may need a rethink after debt limits were cast aside and hundreds of billions of euros unleashed to offset Covid-19. The pace of its move to a carbon-free economy is also under scrutiny, as is the wider role the country may seek to play on the world stage. A lackluster campaign by Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate for chancellor, has made it uncertain whether Merkel’s bloc will lead the new government or even participate in it.