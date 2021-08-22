Cancel
Wainwright wins his 20th against Pirates as Cardinals salvage finale 3-0

Derrick
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright became a 20-game winner Sunday—against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Winning his seventh start in succession against the Pirates, something never done before by a Cardinals pitcher, Wainwright raised his career mark to 20-7 against the Pirates with a 3-0 victory on a steamy afternoon at Busch Stadium as 34,431 paid subscribers partook. Turning 40 a week from now, Wainwright hasn’t lost to the Pirates at Busch since June 29, 2012 and has beaten the Pirates more than any other club, with Milwaukee next at 18.

