Wainwright wins his 20th against Pirates as Cardinals salvage finale 3-0

Now that the St Louis Cardinals have signed Yadier Molina for 2022, will they soon do the same with Adam Wainwright?. The St. Louis Cardinals and 10-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract for the 2022 season, which will be his 19th with the only franchise he’s ever known. Fans, teammates, and the front office are all happy to know this team icon will be back for, as president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said, Molina’s “final season.”