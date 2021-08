I will not miss Zach Davies when he’s gone from the Chicago Cubs. And make no mistake, he won’t be back in 2022. Every now and then Davies has a good outing, but he did not have one Friday. Four solo homers off him were more than enough for the Royals as they defeated the Cubs 6-2. It was the Cubs’ 11th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field, dating back to July 27, before the selloff. One more ties the franchise record, which was set in 1994.