SCHWINDY CITY UPDATE: Frank Schwindel has, in just the last week, lifted himself into rare company in Cubs history. He currently has at least one extra-base hit in seven consecutive games, during which he is batting .464/.500/1.000 (13-for-28) with six doubles and three home runs. There are only four longer such streaks in Cubs history: eight games by Augie Galan (1935), Chuck Klein (1935) and Mark DeRosa (2008) and nine by Derrek Lee (2007). The MLB record is 14, held by Paul Waner (1927) and Chipper Jones (2006).