Relationship Advice

Cicozi – Struharik

Vindy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. and Mrs. David Cicozi of Austintown and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Struharik Jr. of Boardman are announcing the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Jacquelyn Cicozi and Robert Struharik III. Invitations have been sent for the fall wedding ceremony and evening reception to take place in Pittsburgh.

www.vindy.com

Relationship Advicechetekalert.com

Kennedy-Widloe wedding

Erin Rebecca Kennedy and Jason Michael Widloe were married on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Annis family cabin on Annis Point on Prairie Lake. The ceremony was officiated by Margaret Kennedy. The bride’s parents are Margaret Kennedy, of Westerville, Ohio, and the late James Kennedy. Giving away the bride...
Lancaster, PALancaster Online

Lehr - Stengel Weddings

Catherine Kelli Stengel and Connor E. Lehr are pleased to announce their June 26, 2021 wedding at Sacred Heart Church in Lancaster, PA. Catherine is the daughter of John and Marycatherine Stengel of East Hempfield. Connor is the son of Michael and Sheila Lehr of East Hempfield. The bride and groom are both graduates of Hempfield High School and the University of Pittsburgh and reside in Greentree, PA. Catherine is an Associate Buyer of Women's Athletic Apparel for Dick's Sporting Goods. Connor is a C.P.A and Senior Financial Analyst at Crown Castle.
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Pastor Frederick Edward Wiechers

NORWALK — Pastor Frederick Edward Wiechers died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Norwalk, Ohio, under Hospice care following a brief battle with cancer. Rev. Wiechers was always there to help with a kind word and a smile, taking care of his...
Solon, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Wedding - 08/19/2021

Liesel Marie Schmader and Dr. Harmin Jeet Chima were married at the Old Stone Church in Cleveland on Dec. 19, 2020. Rev. Dr. Andrew L. McDonald officiated the ceremony. A reception followed the ceremony in May at Shoreby Club in Bratenahl. The bride is the daughter of Ms. Donna Rodenfels...
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Praising 60 years of service

WARREN — For 60 years, the Rev. Thomas McCarthy has served the Diocese of Youngstown providing service to several parishes and schools of the Mahoning Valley. The congregation of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Warren chose to honor McCarthy on the milestone of his 60 years in the priesthood. After his seminary training, McCarthy was ordained Aug. 15, 1961, at St. Columba Cathedral by Bishop Emmet Walsh.
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Killing spree surges in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman in her late 40s and a man in his late 20s are dead after gunfire Tuesday at a home in the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road on the West Side. Lt. Brian Butler of the Youngstown Police Department said the 10:12 a.m. episode appears to be domestic-related, and it is not known whether the woman’s death was from a gun or something else. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, until there is evidence that it is something else, Butler said.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Satan Made a Handsome Offer to an Attorney

A hard-working attorney was stuck in his office one day with a pile of documents that needed attention. The lawyer didn't even realize that he was the only one left in the office. Suddenly, Satan appeared in front of his work desk and made him an irresistible offer. The devil...
Vindy.com

2 Mahoning County care facilities see spike in cases

Two Mahoning County long-term care facilities saw a spike in COVID-19 cases this week. The Inn at Walker Way assisted-living facility, 8060 South Ave., Boardman, saw the biggest jump. It has had 10 patient cases and five staff cases this week. The Marian Living assisted-living facility at 9800 Market St.,...
Vindy.com

Dad: ‘I’m going to miss you’

YOUNGSTOWN — Throughout the funeral for 10-year-old Persayus Davis-May, Pastor Derrick Anderson repeatedly called the girl a “princess”– and her death “the flight of a princess.”. The girl was shot to death, apparently by bullets intended for adults, early Aug. 18 while in her home on Samuel Avenue on the...
Lima, OHLima News

Patricia and Mitchell Black

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Black are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family vacation to Lake Norris, Tennessee. Black and the former Patricia Shanahan were married August 14, 1971, at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lima by Father Wallace Berrier. They are the parents of three...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Wedding Announcement

On an unseasonably hot Saturday, June 26, 2021, Jonathan Nass married Laura Seibert in a beautiful setting and ceremony at Talus Rock Resort in Sandpoint, Idaho. Jack Parnell, author, and well-known breeder of Clydesdale horses officiated the event. Jonathan is a 2003 graduate of Coronado High School. His parents are...
Luzerne County, PAThe Citizens Voice

Mr. and Mrs. Ashton

The children of Robert and Mary Ann Ashton announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Bob and Mary Ann (Siedlecki) Ashton were married on Aug. 7, 1971, at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church in Buttonwood, Hanover Twp.
Washington, PAObserver-Reporter

Make-A-Wish

Solomon’s Seafood hosted a steak and lobster fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Chapter on Aug. 1 to help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The outdoor event included dinner, a Chinese auction and a 50/50 drawing, and raised $5,379. The seafood dinner charity event was...
Parish, NYnny360.com

Horning family reunion

PARISH - The annual Horning Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the home of Brian and Maryanne Horning, 147 Kipp Rd., Parish. Bring drinks, chairs and a dish to pass. Don’t forget donations for the auction.
Metropolis, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Whites celebrate diamond anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Amon White, of Metropolis, marked their 60th anniversary on July 29. To commemorate their diamond anniversary, family and friends attended an informal open house on July 17 at Central Hall in Metropolis. Amon and Marilyn (Robinson) White were married on July 29, 1961, in Sesser. Attendants were...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro. The couple were married Aug. 13, 1971, at Pellville Baptist Church in Pellville. Bros. Wilson Lofland and Hobert Miller...
Lacona, IAkniakrls.com

Leonard Bishop

A Mass of Remembrance and Celebration for Leonard Bishop will be Saturday, August 14th at 11:00am at the Bishop Farm 191 Perry Street in Lacona. There will be a catered lunch served, as well as a time for catching up, celebrating life, and yard games.
Preston, IDHerald-Journal

Keller to wed Orr

Cliff and Theresa Keller of Preston, Idaho are pleased to announce the marriage of their son Colton Cliff Keller to Rachel Angelique, daughter of Noah and Allie Orr of West Valley City, Utah. They will be married August 14, 2021 in the Ogden Utah Temple. A reception will be held that evening in West Valley City, Utah. An open house will be held the night before, on Friday August 13, 2021 at the Keller residence.
Mathews, VAgazettejournal.net

A labor of love

A coalition of Mathews churches held the annual No Walls Community Day in Mathews on Saturday, providing free backpacks stuffed with school supplies for children who needed one. Shown, from left, are mothers Brandy Davis and Anita Oliver, picking up backpacks for their children, and pastors Antichella Forrest of Kingdom Covenant Ministries, Patrick Billups of Relevant Church, and Jason Hess of Refuge Mission. Billups said, “It’s a fun labor of love.”
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Sister Josephine St. Leger

Sister Josephine of Jesus St. Leger, SJC, 89, of Newport, RI, passed away on August 16, 2021, at St. Clare Home. Josephine St. Leger was born in O’Callaghan’s Mills, County Clare, Ireland to Patrick and Mary Anne (Kelleher) St. Leger on December 3, 1931. Life began for little Josie in the lovely countryside. She was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom were educated at the local National School where faith and life were closely linked. While the distance from home to school was close to two miles, the daily trudge by country roads or through the fields were times of growth. Nature at the different seasons gave plenty of scope for learning. Friendships to last a lifetime were forged during these early years.

