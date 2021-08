MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are closed due to a new wildfire in northern Minnesota. The U.S. Forest Service says the Whelp Fire was caused by a lightning strike near Sawbill Lake in Cook County. As of Tuesday night, the fire was estimated to be between 10-20 acres. Aircraft are dumping water on the fire, and crews will be on the ground battling the flames when conditions improve, officials say. (credit: U.S. Forest Service) In the meantime, a number of area waters, portages, and canoe routes have closed. They are: Hub Lake, Mesaba Lake,...