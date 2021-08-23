A cool & cloudy start to Monday, but sunny and warmer by the afternoon

It was another day filled with cool and cloudy skies....but I think some of us are secretly enjoying the changes! Not to worry though, we're going to go back to sunny skies by Monday afternoon, once the morning clouds melt away. Daytime highs are going to remain cool for late August though, with highs around the mid 70s. Normal temperatures for this time of year are around the low 80s.

By Tuesday we'll be back to typical August weather with highs around the low 80s, but expect to see another cool down by Thursday and Friday. We could see highs close to 90 degrees again by next weekend.

Have a great week!

Joe Raineri

KGW Meteorologist

