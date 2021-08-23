Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A cool & cloudy start to Monday, but sunny and warmer by the afternoon

Posted by 
KGW
KGW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BD660_0bZkFDgX00

It was another day filled with cool and cloudy skies....but I think some of us are secretly enjoying the changes! Not to worry though, we're going to go back to sunny skies by Monday afternoon, once the morning clouds melt away. Daytime highs are going to remain cool for late August though, with highs around the mid 70s. Normal temperatures for this time of year are around the low 80s.

By Tuesday we'll be  back to typical August weather with highs around the low 80s, but expect to see another cool down by Thursday and Friday. We could see highs close to 90 degrees again by next weekend.

Have a great week!

Joe Raineri
KGW Meteorologist

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Comments / 0

KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Wash, rinse, repeat hot and muggy weather pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday evening! This same hot and muggy weather pattern continues the rest of this week, this weekend, and the first couple days of next week. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will feel like it’s over 100° outside once those dew points in the mid 70s are factored in. Sun and clouds the next several days with slim rain chances, just a few stray PM pop-up showers or storms.
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

Partly sunny, warm and less humid this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, warm and less humid across WNY today. A weak front will linger across the Southern Tier and it will be the focal point for showers and storms this afternoon. Some of the storms will move slowly and could lead to some flash flooding. Heat and humidity will return this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon thundershowers are possible both Saturday and Sunday. Rain is likely on Monday with cooler air returning next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy