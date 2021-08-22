Cancel
WWE

128-Matt Podcast: MMA Fighter, Certified Adaptive Crossfit Coach, Started a High School Wrestling Program, Inspired by Anime,Terrible At Soccer

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean and Matt talk about Matt starting a wrestling team at his high school, being a football manager, his parents’ and wrestling coach’s influence on his mindset (0:00), 1st season wrestling, the 3 matches that got away, how he got in MMA fighting. Anime nerding out and convention stories (42:29), creating the Saiyan Soldier Project on youtube, his 1st MMA fight being cancelled last minute, his 1st grappling match (1:39:30), why he doesn’t want to just grapple, adaptive MMA fighting, and the benefits of his crossfit workouts (2:32:21)

