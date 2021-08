Nathan Rafferty has claimed a third career PDC Development Tour title with victory over Daniel Perry in the final of Event Five. Rafferty saw off Ted Evetts (4-2), Bradley Brooks (5-1), Cameron Anderson (5-4) before defeating Perry. It is his first since the second event of 2019 and also the first tournament of the weekend which did not see Dom Taylor in the final with the Order of Merit leader out in the first round.