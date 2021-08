High Country Crime Stoppers and Blowing Rock Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying the following suspect(s):. On Thursday, August 5, 2021, between 11:00 pm and Midnight, a Breaking and Entering and damage to property occurred at Shoppes on the Parkway (Tanger Outlets) in Blowing Rock, NC. The white male in the photos can be seen attempting to break into a walk-in freezer and damaging the fence surrounding the freezer. The male was seen heading south from Shoppes on the Parkway after the incident. Blowing Rock Police are trying to identify the suspect in this case.