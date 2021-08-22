Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses: in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First District. · On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 7:05 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 300 block of East Capitol Street Southeast. The suspect brandished a weapon and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-110-495.