Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses: in the First District

mpdc.dc.gov
 6 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First District. · On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 7:05 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 300 block of East Capitol Street Southeast. The suspect brandished a weapon and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-110-495.

mpdc.dc.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed Robbery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Greenville, MSdeltadailynews.com

Murder/Robbery In Greenville

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 9:48 pm officers of the Greenville Police Department responded to 2932 Hwy 82 W at Alite Grocery for a possible armed robbery to the business. Once on scene officers discovered a white male in a Pontiac Grand Prix parked in front of the store...
Public SafetyNBC Washington

Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend in DC Cites Accident With Gun

A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Talaya Campbell, in Northwest D.C. Campbell was fatally shot Friday afternoon inside a home in the 500 block of Irving Street NW. Over the weekend, police arrested her boyfriend, 21-year-old Jereal Booker. Booker told...
Law EnforcementMiami Herald

Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

A Missouri officer shot a suspect accused of using a Taser on him during a fight, police said. Two Webb City officers went to a field in the southwest Missouri city to stop illegal dumping and trespassing Thursday night, according to a news release. They found several people inside a truck with a trailer who appeared to have driven around a chain strung between two posts, police said.
Law Enforcementnewsantaana.com

The SAPD seized more guns and drugs this week

A witness called to report a subject brandishing a handgun at pedestrians. Responding SAPD police officers located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description. SAPD Patrol and Directed Patrol officers initiated a car stop and detained the driver. Officers located a 9mm “ghost gun” in plain sight under the driver seat.
Ithaca, NYuticaphoenix.net

Ithaca police standoff with armed man, one arrest made

A standoff situation in the city of Ithaca has led to the arrest of one suspect. Police were called just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the Cayuga Garden Apartments on Chestnut Hill for a report of a person attacking a neighbor’s dog and making verbal threats to other residents.
Delano, CAKMPH.com

Armed robbery caught on camera in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was caught on camera holding up a convenience store in Delano. It happened on Sunday, August 22 around 8 p.m. at the County Line Market. The Delano Police Department released a video of the man holding a large knife and taking money out of the register.
Public Safetytherockwalltimes.com

Suspect arrested, charged in triple homicide in Garland

On August 9, just after 11:00 pm, Garland Police responded to the report of multiple people shot at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road. When officers arrived, they located three males outside of the apartments suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. All three subjects were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Public Safetytomball.com

Second Suspect In McDonald's Robbery Identified And Arrested

Second Suspect In McDonald's Robbery Identified And Arrested. On August 9, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to an Aggravated Robbery call at the McDonald's Restaurant located at 22815 Cypresswood Drive. The investigation revealed an employee, identified as Nicholas Brinkman set up the robbery with the robber so...
Delaware Statefirststateupdate.com

Good Guy With A Gun Ends Armed Robbery Early Sunday

The Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred this morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 12:48 a.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Shell gas station, located at 1184 Christiana Road...
Public Safetystjohnsource.com

Police Investigate Armed Robbery, Attempted Robbery in Christiansted

The V.I. Police Department is investigating two attacks by armed men in downtown Christiansted that took place Thursday. According to police, officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to investigate one robbery and one attempted robbery in downtown Christiansted. At 10:30 p.m., on Church Street, two female employees...
Hermiston, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Details in alleged armed robbery are released

HERMISTON – Lamberto Chairez Soto, 31, of Hermiston is arrested for multiple charges including armed robbery and attempted armed robbery in Hermiston yesterday. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston issued a news release detailing the events that led to the arrest:. On August 13, 2021, at about 1711 hours, a 911...

Comments / 0

Community Policy