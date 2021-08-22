Medieval Times Tomato Bisque Recipe

It’s that time of year again. As summer wanes, farmers’ markets are bursting with end-of-the-season produce and so, too, may be your own garden. If you’re like me, you have more tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers than you can consume, and your neighbors and coworkers have begun to refuse your "gifts." So it seems we have a couple of options. One is to preserve the foods—through age-old methods of canning, salting, drying, and the like—and the other is to prepare recipes and either freeze or give them away. Friends, it seems, will readily accept a prepared food where they may reject the raw product.