Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Medieval Times Tomato Bisque Recipe

By Valerie
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Medieval Times Tomato Bisque Recipe: Soup’s on in the Medieval Times Kingdom! Enjoy a castle favorite, the tomato bisque, and help Dallas LIFE with food donations. Winter’s chill is taking hold of the kingdom this January and February, and what better way to warm up than with a hot, delicious bowl of soup! Known for their famous tomato bisque, Medieval Times is partnering with non-profit Dallas LIFE to help those in need create their own healthy soups by tackling hunger in North Texas with a food drive and by releasing the bisque recipe for all to make.

thecolony.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomato Soup#Bisque#Vitamins#Food Services#Non Perishable Food#Food Drink#Gruels#Pinch Italian#Italian Seasoning#Castle#Vegetarian#North American#Dallas Life Dallas Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesrecipes.net

Tamale Pies Recipe

These freezer-friendly tamales pies are a great way to spruce up your weekly meal planning. They’re made with turkey so you can have something lighter. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. In two batches, brown turkey, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a bowl.
Recipesthemanual.com

How To Make Salisbury Steak, an American Classic

An iconic American classic, Salisbury steak is a savory and hearty dish guaranteed to satisfy any meat lover. Made from affordable ground meat, Salisbury steak is a crowd pleaser and perfect for family meals. While many people might be familiar with Salisbury steak from frozen dinners, a home-cooked Salisbury steak is at a completely different level of flavor and deliciousness.
RecipesPosted by
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Mexican Cabbage Salad

Need to add a little crunch and brightness to your tacos? This is the salad you’ll want to have on hand. It’s rich in phytonutrients and ingredients with known anti-inflammatory properties, plus it keeps in the fridge for over a week thanks to a mix of hardy (and inexpensive) vegetables.
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Recipesnotentirelyaverage.com

Homemade Creamy Mac And Cheese

A fabulous CREAMY mac prepared atop the stove, then baked for a cheesy dish of comfort whenever you need that creamy mac and cheese fix!. Recipe includes directions for individual Homemade Creamy Mac And Cheese Muffins, too! Perfect as grab and go snacks or on the buffet table!. All images...
RecipesPosted by
TBR News Media

Video: Frosted Banana Cake recipe

(Culinary.net) If you need a recipe idea for your ripened bananas, try this Frosted Banana Cake recipe. A moist but not overly sweet cake bursting with banana flavor paired with a cream cheese frosting may be your new favorite. Find more dessert recipes at Culinary.net. Frosted Banana Cake. INGREDIENTS:. 2...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Chicken Paprikash

One of Hungary’s most well-known dishes, chicken paprikash is a delicious stew of chicken, peppers and onions in a rich, sour cream sauce seasoned with an ample amount of paprika. It’s best served over springy egg noodles to soak up all that flavor. Our recipe calls for chicken breast, but legs or thighs are often used. While the exact ingredients vary by region and cultural tradition, there is one thing that is essential to any authentic recipe: Hungarian paprika.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Leftover Chicken Pasta

This speedy leftover chicken pasta dish is sure to become a midweek favourite!. skinless cooked chicken thigh or breast, thinly sliced. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
Recipesdiscoverourcoast.com

Home Cooking Chronicles: Pickled okra

Southerners love pickles. Maybe it’s the vinegar we crave to balance out our sweet tea intake, but put a vegetable in a brine, and we’re happy. It’s not just cucumbers either, we’ll pickle green beans, watermelon rind, tomatoes, peaches and collard green stems. Pickling extends the shelf life of food...
RecipesArkansas Online

COOKING FOR TWO: Make good use of perfectly timed corn, tomatoes

For me, peak summer is that joyful moment when the tomatoes and corn are ready at the same time, and there's enough of each to go absolutely nuts. Earlier in the season, I hold back. The first truly ripe tomatoes need nothing more than salt, some torn basil or mint, and a gloss of the best oil I have. Then I revel in every bite.
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

The 11 Best Vegan Hot Dog Brands

Nothing signals that it’s summertime quite like firing up the grill and dining al fresco. On those days you’re aching for the perfect bite to pair with your grilled veggies, look no further. Whether you want a protein-packed andouille-flavored sausage link or a classic seitan-based Chicago-style dog, you can find them all on our list of 11 vegan hot dog brands.
Recipeschatelaine.com

Our 13 Best Potato Salad Recipes

Potato salad is an essential barbecue sidekick. Whether you toss yours with a creamy, mayo-based dressing or keep things simple with an herbaceous vinaigrette, these potato salads are sure to be an ideal companion to your grilled foods this summer. Creamy rhubarb potato salad. Studded with rhubarb and gherkins, this...
Recipesbojongourmet.com

Sourdough apple-oat pancakes with aged cheddar and bacon

A vegan's worst nightmare, and not diet food by any stretch of the imagination, you would be hard pressed to find a better cure for a hangover than these deliciously satisfying cakes, other than a bit of the old 'hair of the dog.' I made this discovery the first time I made the original recipe, from Deborah Madison's Local Flavors, on New Year's Day of this year. But this makes a satisfying breakfast even when your liver is not chastising you for the uncouth way you treated it the night before.
RecipesBangor Daily News

7 cabbage recipes that go beyond coleslaw

Cabbage is a dense, leafy cole crop that grows easily in Maine and stores well through the long winters. Even if you do not grow cabbage, it is inexpensive to buy a big head of green or purple cabbage at the grocery store to enjoy its many nutritional benefits and hearty crunch.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Garden Quinoa Toss

Say “so-long” to that same boring side dish you make every night! We’re introducing something new that’s packed with light, bright, beautiful flavor and a healthy twist. You’re gonna love our Garden Quinoa Toss! Along with being tasty, this dish is an easy way to sneak in a serving of veggies. One thing’s for certain, this easy throw-together salad is the answer to all your kitchen woes.
RecipesMindBodyGreen

This Vegan Greens & Grains Pesto Salad Combines Our Favorite Superfood Groups

The formula for a perfect mindless meal? Greens plus grains plus flavor, a sentiment that chef Franklin Becker took to heart when he created this Greens & Grains Salad for The Botanist at the new Manhattanville Market in Harlem, New York. Tossed with a vegan, nut-free pesto, it'll pack tons of micronutrients into your lunch hour (or dinner, or whenever).
Buffalo, NYbuffalospree.com

Recipe of the week: Hot Pepper Relish and Spicy & Smoky Tomato Ketchup

It’s that time of year again. As summer wanes, farmers’ markets are bursting with end-of-the-season produce and so, too, may be your own garden. If you’re like me, you have more tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers than you can consume, and your neighbors and coworkers have begun to refuse your "gifts." So it seems we have a couple of options. One is to preserve the foods—through age-old methods of canning, salting, drying, and the like—and the other is to prepare recipes and either freeze or give them away. Friends, it seems, will readily accept a prepared food where they may reject the raw product.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Traditional Pork Souvlaki Recipe

Every culture has its own special street foods. Mexico has its street tacos, Thailand and Laos have papaya salad, Germany its currywurst, the UK its fish and chips, and the U.S. has about a bajillion different regional versions of the hot dog. In Greece, the number one street food is undoubtedly souvlaki.
RecipesToledo Blade

Time to get saucy with these takes on pureed tomatoes

If we say, “tomato sauce,” what comes to mind?. Chances are, you’re thinking of a garlicky, herb-infused, Italian-style topping for pasta. In fact, if you Google “tomato sauce” you’ll find a slew of recipes for that very entity. One of the first in line is the legendary buttery, onion-infused tomato...

Comments / 0

Community Policy