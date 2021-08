Senior running back Darrick Hill provided the jolt that a student section at a Stoughton football game hasn’t witnessed for about two years. Locked in a tie game with Oregon, Hill punched in a 1-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds to go to give the Vikings a 27-21 win over the Panthers in a thrilling season opener on Friday, Aug. 20, at Collins Field. In the alternate fall season last spring, student sections were prohibited from attending games because of the COVID-19 pandemic that restricted the number who could gather in a crowd for games.