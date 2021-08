Warning! The following contains spoilers from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all part 2. Read at your own risk!. Mike Youngquist revealed in part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all that he intended to file divorce papers after learning what Natalie Mordovtseva was (and is) up to while living apart from him. While it hasn't been "officially" revealed yet whether the two are done or not, it does appear that Natalie has moved on based on random sightings by fans.