The Miami Dolphins defense was one of the top fantasy units last season. Now, they’re nearly out of the top-10. What changed?. The NFL preseason is upon us once again, meaning that fantasy football drafts are about to be in full swing. Experts are beginning to release their mocks and rankings, and there will be a handful of Miami Dolphins players that are deemed valuable enough to be a fantasy starter this coming season. But there is one that they are ranking a bit too low, and that is the defensive unit.