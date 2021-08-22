Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon, GA

Man turns himself in after west Macon shooting

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsCdM_0bZk9FPW00

An 18-year-old Macon man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month turned himself Saturday.

The sheriff's office says 18-year-old Garrolas Jermaine Hunter Jr. is now in custody.

The shooting happened at a home in the 200-block of Lily Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on August 14.

Deputies say two men got into a fight leading to 37-year-old Cedric Grayer being shot. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Hunter is currently in the Bibb County jail and is charged with aggravated assault. He's being held without bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED STOIRES:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Jermaine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy