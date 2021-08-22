Man turns himself in after west Macon shooting

An 18-year-old Macon man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month turned himself Saturday.

The sheriff's office says 18-year-old Garrolas Jermaine Hunter Jr. is now in custody.

The shooting happened at a home in the 200-block of Lily Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on August 14.

Deputies say two men got into a fight leading to 37-year-old Cedric Grayer being shot. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Hunter is currently in the Bibb County jail and is charged with aggravated assault. He's being held without bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

