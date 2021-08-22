Cancel
2856 N Hamlin Avenue #2B

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable Now! Bright with tons of vintage charm, recent rehab in Logan Square- new electrical and plumbing. Hardwood floors, marble bathrooms, air conditioning window unit supplied by owner. Coin op washer and dryer in the basement. Pet friendly!

Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

3147 N Ridgeway Avenue #1

Located in Northwest Logan Square/Avondale, 3147 Ridgeway offers a stunning new remodeled apartment in a classic Chicago all-brick walkup building. The apartment is being fully remodeled as brand new in 2021. Updates include all new kitchens and baths with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new lighting, central heat and air, laundry in unit, and more! Come check out for yourself! Live steps from the Belmont Blue Line station, ALDI, neighborhood parks, local music hotspot Sleeping Village, a brand new bowling alley Avondale Bowl, and plenty of other neighborhood conveniences including drugstores, coffee shops, and nearby restaurants. Bundled services fee, pet fees, application and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties. Location: 3147 Ridgeway Ave Price: $1995 Availability: NOW Apartment Amenities New Kitchen New Bathrooms Dinning Room Master Ensuite S.S. Appliances Hardwood Floors In-Unit Laundry Central A/C Ceiling Fans -Peak Realty. Won't Last! Contact Julia!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3232 N Halsted Street #D303

Available for immediate move in, one of a kind two bedroom, one bath condo in a boutique building in the heart of East Lakeview. This rare unit faces the building's private park with beautiful tree views and an oversized patio that feels like you are in a backyard. The unit features high ceilings, large living/dining area, spacious bedrooms, and washer/dryer in unit. Doorman, full security, and pet friendly for cats and dogs with private building dog park. One oversized parking space available in attached heated garage for $150 a month. Walk to all that Lakeview has to offer including nearby Wrigley Field, Boystown, and the Lakefront.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6038 N HERMITAGE Avenue #1

Spacious 1 bed/1bath available now! Hardwood floors throughout. Large bedroom. Plenty of closet space, including a pantry. Separate dining room. Faux fireplace in living room perfect for mounting a TV. And, small deck space in back. There is a monthly fee of $12/month for general liability insurance. There is a one time move in fee of 20% or $300 whichever is greater for applicants with no pets and 30% or $500 whichever is greater for applicants with pets. No additional pet rent. No security deposit.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6165 N Winthrop Avenue #602

Great 1 Bed in the heart of Edgewater! Walk to Red Line, Lake Front, Whole Foods, Loyola Campus, Restaurants, And all that Edgewater has to offer. Utilities included ! ( Extra charge for use of an a/c unit ). Cats OK . Parking available .
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

7321 W Fullerton Avenue #4

Elmwood Park Gem. Perfectly located, walking distance to shopping, Metra, and easy travel to downtown and area airports. Beautiful remodeled eat in kitchen with brand new cabinets. Brand new bath with tiled tub and shower surround and new vanity. Large living room, can be split and made into a dining room. Bedroom with large closet. Garden Unit. Coin laundry on the same level. Storage area. Parking spot. No smoking in unit. Dogs allowed with 20 pound weight limit. Credit and background Check required. Listing office will run report.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

941 W agatite Avenue #106

Sweet studio, with utilities ALL included!( Additional electric charges may apply for use of an air conditioner). Great Uptown location. Close to everything. Walking distance to Redline, Target, Jewel. Hardwood floors and great closet space ! Cats ok . no dogs . **Photos may be of an identical or similar unit in the building**.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

255 N Addison Avenue #627

Live Near the Train, Don't Hear the Train. Located in the heart of downtown Elmhurst. Walk to grocery, Metra, shopping, theater, museums, restaurant and nightlife. Incredible finishes include quartz countertop, plank flooring, open kitchens, walk-in closets. Full amenity building with indoor heated parking, pool, bocce court, fitness center, cyber cafe, community room, dining room/conference room, and more.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

863 W Cornelia Avenue #1

"Lakeview", Wrigley View Village. Walk up to this well- manicured, vintage courtyard building and enter the foyer to a wonderful, bright and FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex down home that is sure to impress. Main level offers NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, crown molding, newer windows with plantation shutters, gorgeous arched entries and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, undermount sink, 42" cabinets, tile flooring, door leading to exterior porch space. Separate Living Room w/ceiling fan, formal Dining Room, cozy sitting area with bay window that makes for a peaceful reading space, large bedroom and full bathroom w/ ceramic tile and glass shower door complete this level. Take the NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARWOOD stairs down to the lower level which offers: Carpeting thru-out, canned lighting, family room area with your 2nd fireplace, 2nd bedroom with good closet space, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom w/ceramic tile, double bowl vanity, linen closet, 6 ft. soaking tub and separate shower. GFA/CA, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, separate storage and 1 conveniently located outdoor parking space option available for lease ($150/month until 4/30/2022). Fantastic A+ location, walk to Sheffields, Wrigley Field, Shops, Bars, Nightlife, Public Transportation and more. No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Allowed....Agent is related to seller.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

5340 6th Avenue #1B

Welcome home to this unique related living rental unit! The first floor unit features 3 BD/2 BA in the quiet city of Countryside! Perfect for small families, this beautifully, spacious unit features an open floor plan that includes a lovely kitchen with granite countertops and an eat-in dining area that flows into the living room! Freshly painted, the unit also includes all new flooring which includes carpeting in the living room, bedrooms and beautiful porcelain tile in the bathrooms. The lovely master suite can accommodate a king-size bedroom set and has its own en-suite! Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled with new shower doors, new paint, new vanity/sink which also has an LED-lit faucet. **This unit is related living, with a bonus basement space available/included which is perfect for those seeking a separate area for those working from home or helping kids who are E-learning. The basement unit includes 2BD/half BA and has separate heating and cooling! Tucked on a lovely street, and conveniently located near restaurants and shopping! Two parking spaces available, and small pets allowed. ***LIMITED TIME PROMO: Move-in, in September 2021 and get $500 rental credit for your stay your 1st year!***
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3351 W Sunnyside Avenue #1

Completely updated, you will be the 1st to use all new everything. Included in rent: Heat, water, trash. you pay only cooking gas and your light. Updated unit with kitchen and dining room combined to make for roomy space. Then add a good size living room for even more versatile living space. Living room has a dan or office space with a lot of light. Second bedroom has a good size closet. there are 3 closets in total. In-unit laundry, dishwasher, deck. The whole building is gone through renovation. beautiful location.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3609 S Giles Avenue #3

Exceptionally sunny and fully renovated modern 2bedroom/1bath apartment in the Bronzeville/Douglas neighborhood! Enjoy the spacious living room with a nook for a dining room table with amazing tall ceilings and contemporary floors throughout. The bathroom was fully renovated with gorgeous tile work, double vanity, and exquisite finishes. The kitchen has plenty of room to maneuver around with all new stainless steel appliances, a 5 burner gas stove, quartz countertops, dishwasher, large ceramic sink, and a gorgeous island. The master bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed along with additional furniture and has an enormous custom-built walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom can easily fit up to a queen-sized bed along with a desk and dresser as needed. The unit has central heating and air conditioning controlled via a Nest smart thermostat. There is also an in-unit wifi-capable washer and dryer. Need some time outside? There's a great deck space right outside your back door as well! The building is conveniently located near Red, Green, and Metra lines with easy access to the Dan Ryan and Lake Shore Drive. Jewel Osco and Mariano's are within walking distance along with a number of convenience stores, LA Fitness, and restaurants. Gated parking is available for an additional fee. Renter's insurance is required. Pets are welcome for an additional fee, a maximum of 1 pet only! A move-in fee collected in lieu of Security Deposit.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3907 W Wellington Avenue #1W

Be the first to live in this gorgeous, brand new gut rehabbed two bed, one bath! Features include all stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, fridge, built-in micro, dishwasher, large living and dining rooms, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, subway tile in the bathroom, tub and shower, new quartz vanity, queen size bedrooms, great closet space, in-unit laundry, pets welcome, parking available and more! There is uncovered parking available for an additional $100/month and the property is pet-friendly (breed/weight restrictions may apply). Unit is vacant, on lockbox; short notice OK!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6418 N Newgard Avenue #3W

Beautiful courtyard building in Rogers Park with heat included! This incredibly spacious 1 bedroom apartment, bright and sunny unit features a separate living room and formal dining room and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features white cabinets with white appliances including a dishwasher. The bedroom is queen size with great closet space throughout. On-site laundry, cable ready, and intercom entry. Grocery store is located on the corner, transportation is close-by, and it is a beautiful tree-lined street with great neighbors. Parking available: $100. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric. Heat and water included. $65 Application Fee. $150 Cat Fee. $300 Move-In Fee PP.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3826 N Monticello Avenue

Independence Park, deluxe 2nd floor apartment with massive living and dining rooms. Tons of windows make this place extra bright. Nice mix of vintage and modern. Gleaming hardwood floors in every room. Big bedrooms, master with 2 closets. Updated, all white bathroom. Eat-in kitchen with 2 walls. of cabinets. Stainless steel appliances, granite. Laundry in the basement. Central air. Private deck, plus the use of a shared, fenced in, beautifully landscaped yard with a grill. Walk to Addison Blue Line, Independence Park, Athletic Field.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1454 N Milwaukee Avenue #4PH

Bright penthouse in boutique elevator building with rare 2 CAR attached garage parking. Available immediately! Private expansive rooftop located off the main living area for easy entertaining. Open-concept main living area includes chef's kitchen, high end appliances, hardwood floors, and tall ceilings. Luxurious master bathroom includes heated floors and a steam shower. 2nd outdoor space in form of a private balcony off 2nd bedroom, 2 car side by side parking, and an office/3rd bedroom completes this perfect package! All the hottest restaurants, bars, shopping, street festivals, brunch spots and parks. Easy access to the highway and a quick 3 block walk to the Damen blue line. Enjoy all Wicker Park has to offer from a penthouse view! Parking and utility bundle are extra. Agent owned.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Charles Overlook Lane

This 4 BR + Loft, 3.5 Bath, 2-car garage townhomes is one of only 6 townhomes on this private drive off Charles Street located in the heart of La Plata, these . There is room for everyone with 4 bedrooms plus a loft above the master bedroom and 3.5 baths! Only 5 years old, this townhouse shows beautifully with engineered hardwood floors on the main living areas, carpet in all the bedrooms, and beautiful finishes throughout. The kitchen includes a spacious island with room for seating, pendant lights, space for a kitchen table, granite countertops, birch cabinets, stainless steel energy star appliances, and a separate pantry. There is a powder room off the kitchen with pedestal sink and the other 3 bathrooms include marble vanity tops, ceramic tile in the showers and floors. Enjoy the small fenced back yard off the kitchen. Separate access available to the ground floor bedroom and full bath directly off the garage or from within the townhouse. Pictures are of Unit 10 which is the same as this one (except for end unit has windows on the side - this unit does not.)
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2403 Taylor Avenue

This is a multi-unit property in Baltimore county that you have been waiting for. Live in one 2 bed and 1 bath unit and rent the rest. Separate unit at each level with a separate entrance. This single family home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & 3 kitchens. Property is double the size of adjoining properties. It comes with 2 car detached garage and a driveway that easily fits 6 or more cars. Basement has been converted to 1 bedroom in-law suite with separate entrance. Fenced rear and side yard . Recent concrete work along sides, water main and all plumbing, sidings, windows, doors and roof replaced in last 15 years. Total size of the lot 10,000. The public record is not accurate. Property comes with 3 different parcels.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1135 W Sheridan Road #205

The Arcade Residences is a New Construction 58 unit Boutique Rental building next to Loyola University. This 2 bed 2 bath 971sf unit is one of two units with a 6x15 private terrace, featuring hardwood floors throughout, high-end stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer. Private bathrooms for each resident, keyless fob entry with the ButterflyMX system. Wifi included and accessible throughout the building ,cable ready. A 4,000sf outdoor amenity space with a grilling station, fire pits with lounge seating. Garage parking ($250/m) and bike storage available. Move-in today. No Security Deposit - $450 Move-in/admin fee.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

LIMITED TIME ONE YEAR SPOT SPECIAL INCLUDES: One Year Blue Bottle VIP Membership and RPM on the Water Gift Card. PENTHOUSE 3 Bed/3 Bath in premium SE corner with RIVER views. Unit features expansive layouts with 10' ceilings, custom chef's kitchen featuring Thermador appliances, custom cabinetry with built-ins, MOTORIZED solar shades with bedroom BLACKOUT opacity, and private/ restricted floor access with Latch keyless entry, enter all doors with a smartphone! The building offers added privacy of 24/7 door staff, secure underground parking, dry-cleaning, and package storage for all deliveries. Unparalleled amenities from elegant gathering spaces with SKYLINE views throughout! AMENITIES INCLUDE full floor fitness center, sports lounge with a golf simulator, pool table, ping pong table, and board games. An indoor/outdoor pool with nano walls and a sauna. Warm and inviting lounges and terraces with a COWORKING lounge set with private work rooms and a large conference room.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

825 Grove Street

A wonderful main floor unit with all new flooring, new paint throughout, and in impeccable condition. This home features laundry in the basement, a large back yard, and a spacious newly painted front porch! Parking spaces available in the rear of the home as well as on-street parking. All in a quiet established neighborhood. 1st month, last month plus deposit to move in ($3,600). No smoking, No pets, Not section 8 approved, and no utilities included. BROKER OWNED.

