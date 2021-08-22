Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Exceptionally sunny and fully renovated modern 2bedroom/1bath apartment in the Bronzeville/Douglas neighborhood! Enjoy the spacious living room with a nook for a dining room table with amazing tall ceilings and contemporary floors throughout. The bathroom was fully renovated with gorgeous tile work, double vanity, and exquisite finishes. The kitchen has plenty of room to maneuver around with all new stainless steel appliances, a 5 burner gas stove, quartz countertops, dishwasher, large ceramic sink, and a gorgeous island. The master bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed along with additional furniture and has an enormous custom-built walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom can easily fit up to a queen-sized bed along with a desk and dresser as needed. The unit has central heating and air conditioning controlled via a Nest smart thermostat. There is also an in-unit wifi-capable washer and dryer. Need some time outside? There's a great deck space right outside your back door as well! The building is conveniently located near Red, Green, and Metra lines with easy access to the Dan Ryan and Lake Shore Drive. Jewel Osco and Mariano's are within walking distance along with a number of convenience stores, LA Fitness, and restaurants. Gated parking is available for an additional fee. Renter's insurance is required. Pets are welcome for an additional fee, a maximum of 1 pet only! A move-in fee collected in lieu of Security Deposit.