1710 N DAMEN Avenue #2

"Lakeview", Wrigley View Village. Walk up to this well- manicured, vintage courtyard building and enter the foyer to a wonderful, bright and FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex down home that is sure to impress. Main level offers NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, crown molding, newer windows with plantation shutters, gorgeous arched entries and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, undermount sink, 42" cabinets, tile flooring, door leading to exterior porch space. Separate Living Room w/ceiling fan, formal Dining Room, cozy sitting area with bay window that makes for a peaceful reading space, large bedroom and full bathroom w/ ceramic tile and glass shower door complete this level. Take the NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARWOOD stairs down to the lower level which offers: Carpeting thru-out, canned lighting, family room area with your 2nd fireplace, 2nd bedroom with good closet space, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom w/ceramic tile, double bowl vanity, linen closet, 6 ft. soaking tub and separate shower. GFA/CA, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, separate storage and 1 conveniently located outdoor parking space option available for lease ($150/month until 4/30/2022). Fantastic A+ location, walk to Sheffields, Wrigley Field, Shops, Bars, Nightlife, Public Transportation and more. No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Allowed....Agent is related to seller.
