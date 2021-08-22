Cancel
Real Estate

1710 N DAMEN Avenue #2

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRarely available and fantastic two bedroom, one bath soft loft in the heart of Bucktown features hardwood floors, new kitchen, stainless appliances, new oak cabinets, exposed brick and ductwork, new windows, marble bath, new tub, vanity and toilet, queen size plus bedrooms, good closet space, free laundry, two outdoor parking spaces included and more! No pets, please. Video tour on Broker's remarks.

www.bhhschicago.com

#Pets
Real Estate
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3232 N Halsted Street #D303

Available for immediate move in, one of a kind two bedroom, one bath condo in a boutique building in the heart of East Lakeview. This rare unit faces the building's private park with beautiful tree views and an oversized patio that feels like you are in a backyard. The unit features high ceilings, large living/dining area, spacious bedrooms, and washer/dryer in unit. Doorman, full security, and pet friendly for cats and dogs with private building dog park. One oversized parking space available in attached heated garage for $150 a month. Walk to all that Lakeview has to offer including nearby Wrigley Field, Boystown, and the Lakefront.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

825 Grove Street

A wonderful main floor unit with all new flooring, new paint throughout, and in impeccable condition. This home features laundry in the basement, a large back yard, and a spacious newly painted front porch! Parking spaces available in the rear of the home as well as on-street parking. All in a quiet established neighborhood. 1st month, last month plus deposit to move in ($3,600). No smoking, No pets, Not section 8 approved, and no utilities included. BROKER OWNED.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

941 W agatite Avenue #106

Sweet studio, with utilities ALL included!( Additional electric charges may apply for use of an air conditioner). Great Uptown location. Close to everything. Walking distance to Redline, Target, Jewel. Hardwood floors and great closet space ! Cats ok . no dogs . **Photos may be of an identical or similar unit in the building**.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

863 W Cornelia Avenue #1

"Lakeview", Wrigley View Village. Walk up to this well- manicured, vintage courtyard building and enter the foyer to a wonderful, bright and FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex down home that is sure to impress. Main level offers NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, crown molding, newer windows with plantation shutters, gorgeous arched entries and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, undermount sink, 42" cabinets, tile flooring, door leading to exterior porch space. Separate Living Room w/ceiling fan, formal Dining Room, cozy sitting area with bay window that makes for a peaceful reading space, large bedroom and full bathroom w/ ceramic tile and glass shower door complete this level. Take the NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARWOOD stairs down to the lower level which offers: Carpeting thru-out, canned lighting, family room area with your 2nd fireplace, 2nd bedroom with good closet space, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom w/ceramic tile, double bowl vanity, linen closet, 6 ft. soaking tub and separate shower. GFA/CA, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, separate storage and 1 conveniently located outdoor parking space option available for lease ($150/month until 4/30/2022). Fantastic A+ location, walk to Sheffields, Wrigley Field, Shops, Bars, Nightlife, Public Transportation and more. No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Allowed....Agent is related to seller.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1055 W Berwyn Avenue #3

Charming updated vintage with tree top views from the top floor. 2 generous bedrooms and 1 bath. French doors lead to separate dining room. North facing living room with fireplace. Newer windows, galley kitchen with stainless appliances opens to a large deck. Secure parking lot with electric gate. One spot included. Perfect location to enjoy the lakefront bike path and beaches just 2 blocks east. 1/2 block from the Berwyn El and bus stop. Walk to awesome restaurants and entertainment in Andersonville, and the Bryn Mawr Historic District.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

225 N Columbus Drive #7507

Spacious One Bedroom. Sunny south facing unit w/ great views of lake and park off your fabulous balcony. Spacious unit with hardwood floors, Granite kitchen counters, and marble bath. Great closet space and washer/drying in the unit. Full amenities which include resort style living, indoor outdoor swimming pools, and large fitness facility with basketball court. Convenient location connected to Pedway system. Park avail in the building for extra monthly fee.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60611

Bright and spacious 1600 sf 2 BR/2BA high floor corner unit recently renovated with open concept floor plan in smaller well maintained intimate high-rise. Prime tier with views of Museum and Park. Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, 27 x 8 expansive fully redone paved terrace facing south with sliding doors from every room. Perfect floorplan with large rooms, contemporary white kitchen w/peninsula open to separate dining area, stainless appliances and custom backsplash. Baths redone with quartz countertops and heated marble floors. Primary bedroom has double closets,en-suite marble bath with Jacuzzi tub. In-unit Bosch washer/dryer. Full amenity bldg., 24 doorman, indoor pool, new sundeck and exercise room, on-site manager, valet parking only $165 and plenty of guest parking. Excellent location - Steps from Lake, Michigan Ave, shopping, transportation. Move right in!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1218 W Pratt Boulevard #1-N

Nice, clean, courtyard building with a two bedroom apartment available. Unit is bright and full of natural light, located on raised first floor. Natural hardwood floors throughout. Rent included heat and water. Coin laundry and walk-in storage are available in the basement. Maintenance is on site. Cats welcome. Just steps from Pratt Beach. Close to transportation, dining and shopping.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

29 S LaSalle Street #913

Price reflects net effect with 2.5 months free on 15 month lease. Start living your best life in this beautiful new apartment. Enjoy living in a brand new upscale high-rise apartment in the Loop. This deluxe studio featuring timeless stone countertops, herringbone backsplash, Italian hydraulic lift kitchen cabinets illuminated with above cabinet lighting. Larger than most one bedroom apartments, this studio features a separate kitchen / dining area from the main living space. Enjoy modern appliances such as a french door refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and stackable washer & dryer. The building boasts a year-round sky deck with a pool lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand classes, a sports court, a demonstration kitchen, a game room, a resident workspace, and many other desirable amenities which are all open 24 hours. Residents also enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages in all common areas, in addition to 24-hour door staff and on-site maintenance.
Glendale Heights, ILbhhschicago.com

Glendale Heights, IL 60139

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With Garage. Remodeled unit with washer and dryer in unit! Nice kitchen with granite counter tops! Master bedroom has full bath. Look out your back windows to beautiful pond. Close to Highway and Shopping!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

3508 N Clarence St , 3510 N Clarence

An investors dream. Its not often that both sides of a duplex (3508 & 3510) as nice as this one come up for sale. This area is so convenient for accessing highway 96, but yet a quiet, subdued neighborhood. Both sides do have the same floorplan, some finishes will vary. As you enter the well cared for home you will instantly notice the warmth that the vaulted ceilings and wood beams offer. The living room is spacious with plenty of room for formal dining if you desire. The electric fireplace is an added touch that completes the warm ambience. The kitchen has lots of counter space and storage plus stainless steel appliances. There are 2 large bedrooms upstairs each with its own full bath plus a bedroom and full bath in the finished basement. You will find a wonderful family room in the basement with a wet bar and an adjoining game room. This home is extremely well cared for and spacious. The homes in this area rent very easily. One side was just recently vacated and the adjoining side is on a month-to-month lease with wonderful tenants. Each side has a 1 car garage, a carport and other available driveway area for parking. You will also enjoy the fenced yards and east back yard decks and patios.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

4343 N Clarendon Avenue #2715

Wide-open panoramic city views from every window of this bright high-floor 1-bedroom gem in Buena Park! Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Brand new flooring throughout! Beautifully updated bathroom. Excellent closet space, including a walk-in closet in the bedroom. Rent includes central heat/air, cable, internet + water! Amazing location, close to the lake and Montrose beach, running/biking trail, many bars and restaurants, shopping, Jewel, and the red line. Building features an outdoor pool, sun terrace, tennis courts, party room, 24-hour convenience store, 24-hour door staff and a huge laundry facility. Parking easily available in the building or nearby.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6436 Roosevelt Road #416

BEAUTIFUL-QUITE TOP FLOOR VIEWS WITH THIS 1 BEDROOM CONDO, 5 ROOMS INCLUDING A DEN, FEATURES NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR BEING INSTALLED SOON, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42" WOOD CABINETS, DISHWASHER, SPACIOUS BATHROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, TALL CEILINGS & SPACIOUS OUTSIDE BALCONY. 1 PARKING SPACE NUMBER 49 IN BACK. GREAT BUILDING WITH FULLY EQUIPPED FITNESS CENTER AND ADDITIONAL ONSITE STORAGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE ENTERTAINMENT, AND EASY ACCESS TO TRANSPORTATION TO DOWNTOWN AND MEDICAL CENTERS VIA i-90. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700. NO PETS. If interested, a completed rental application must be submitted located under additional Information, submit the application with a copy of the driver's license, last 2 pay stubs, or supportive information showing the income deposit. an application fee of $40. The fee covers the cost of the credit report and the Background check. Association must approve the background of the potential tenant.
Real Estatecorporatehousingbyowner.com

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available

8436 Gordon Drive is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Highland. There is a detached garage, driveway and spacious yard. Walk in the front door to find the dining area leading to the living room with a TV. The kitchen is to the left with everything you need! Off the kitchen you will find the laundry room. Then past the living room, there is a bathroom, two bedrooms fully furnished and an office that can be transformed into a 3rd bedroom. This home is ready now and fully furnished.
House Rentbhhschicago.com

6250 N FRANCISCO Avenue #2BW

Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom-1 bath condo available for rent now! Hardwood floors throughout, newer kitchen with granite breakfast bar, newer bathroom, plenty of closets. Coin laundry in the basement. HEAT and WATER is included in the assessments.
Harris County, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

5239 Preserve Park Drive

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3567 Sq. Ft. 1.5 Story, 4 Bedrooms with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths & One Half Bath on the First Floor is Perfect for Entertaining. 8' Doors, Wood Floors in Study, Foyer, Dining, Living Areas & Kitchen. All Granite Counters, Under Cabinet Lighting, Double Ovens. Media Room, Game Room, Full Bath & Additional Bedroom Up. Double Pane Windows, Full Gutters, Sink in Utility Rm w/Lots of Cabinets. Private, Spacious Covered Front Porch. Huge Covered Back Patio Perfect for Family Get Togethers. You Will Be Pleased with the Enormous Back Yard plus 10x14 Steel Shed on Concrete Pad, French Drains. This Home is a Family Pleaser. Due to current COVID conditions and precautions, owner prefers principal(s) only for any showings and open houses and prefers children not attend.
Real EstateRichmond.com

318 Broach Ln, King & Queen, VA 23156

Welcome to the peace and tranquility of country living. As you enter the private drive, you are greeted with a well maintained charming ranch newly renovated home sitting on 5 acres! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch is nestled between a cozy front porch with views of expansive lawns and a large pole barn with views of the private backyard paradise. Entertain in the spacious open concept family room with vaulted ceilings and large windows which provide tons of natural sunlight throughout. Enjoy cooking in this Large eat in kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished walk out basement with wood stove. This home has so much to offer. Country living at its best!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1215 Easton Drive

Beautiful, clean with an open floor plan home. 3 bedrooms 2.1 bath. Large family room with a fireplace. Master bedroom with private master bath and walk -in closet. Great, tranquil back yard with a patio. Shed for storage. Attached 2 car garage. Great location, close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Rent will not increase if renewed each year and the house is well maintained.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-McKinley Park, IL 60608

New remodel 3 bedrooms plus attic with 1 family room and bathroom. Total sq. ft including the attic, it will be approximately 1500 sq. ft. Total 2 bathrooms. Central air. No more than 5 people, no pets. No laundry in the building. Credit not under 700. Garage parking ( 2 parking spaces ) for additional $150 extra. 2nd floor available too. 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom with Central air for $1,100. with Central Air. No more than 3 people.
Cincinnati, OHthexunewswire.com

4360-4368 Harrison Avenue

Welcome Home to the New and Improved Oak Hill Manor! - Welcome home to your new spacious and tastefully renovated apartment home at the Oak Hill Manor Apartments. Located in the highly desirable Oak Hills School District, Oak Hill Manor offers a secluded private community surrounded by mature trees and private homes. The property grants easy access to Harrison Avenue, I-74, and Glenway Avenue which gives its residents a multitude of local restaurants (Chick Fil A, First Watch, Chipotle, etc.), shopping outlets (Lowes, Kroger Marketplace, etc.) and much more only minutes from your doorstep.

