1710 N DAMEN Avenue #2

An investors dream. Its not often that both sides of a duplex (3508 & 3510) as nice as this one come up for sale. This area is so convenient for accessing highway 96, but yet a quiet, subdued neighborhood. Both sides do have the same floorplan, some finishes will vary. As you enter the well cared for home you will instantly notice the warmth that the vaulted ceilings and wood beams offer. The living room is spacious with plenty of room for formal dining if you desire. The electric fireplace is an added touch that completes the warm ambience. The kitchen has lots of counter space and storage plus stainless steel appliances. There are 2 large bedrooms upstairs each with its own full bath plus a bedroom and full bath in the finished basement. You will find a wonderful family room in the basement with a wet bar and an adjoining game room. This home is extremely well cared for and spacious. The homes in this area rent very easily. One side was just recently vacated and the adjoining side is on a month-to-month lease with wonderful tenants. Each side has a 1 car garage, a carport and other available driveway area for parking. You will also enjoy the fenced yards and east back yard decks and patios.