LA JOLLA, California – Texas Tech and UC San Diego played to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Triton Soccer Stadium with both teams recording their goals within five minutes of each other midway through the second half. Macy Schultz scored the Red Raider goal with an unassisted equalizer in the 71st minute of play to tie the game at 1-1 after Kennedy Carter had opened scoring with a goal in the 65th minute for the Tritons (0-1-1).