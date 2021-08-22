205 S Peoria Street #1506

This is the ideal home for the active 55+ adult. The community of Celebrate Virginia North is highly sought after for the many amenities that it boasts, included an indoor and outdoor pool, community center, gym with available classes. The entire home has been recently updated to include granite counters, new carpet, new paint, new washer, and a new stainless refrigerator. The hardwood floors greet you at the front door and entry warmly. You'll find crown molding throughout this home, and this home has all the upgrades you can think of, and some that you may not even know exist, like under vanity heat in both bathrooms, and an awning on the porch that extends at the touch of a button and will retract itself in the case of high winds. The gas fireplace in the living room is surrounded with marble perfectly matching the granite in gourmet kitchen and island to tie the whole house together. This is a beautifully updated and open home where you won't need your mower again!