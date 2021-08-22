205 S Peoria Street #1506

Incredible corner, 2 bed with huge den (that could be used for dining or even an extra bedroom) and 2 full bath, apartment with stunning views of Lake Michigan, Chicago's Skyline, Burnham Harbor, Soldier Field, Northerly Island, McCormick Place, The Planetarium, and the Field Museum! This wide and inviting layout offers extra wiggle room, beautiful high-quality upgrades, and huge storage areas throughout. The bright and open living area has windows on both sides as well as a balcony overlooking the lake and harbor that is perfect for grilling. The chef's kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, double oven, and a rare large walk-in-pantry with tons of shelving. The primary bedroom suite offers a walk-in-closet, attached bathroom with double sinks, tub and shower, as well as large windows with beautiful views of Lake Michigan. Large second bath has the only steam shower in the building. Second bedroom has great city views. In-unit laundry room offers large front loading machines, space for hanging clothing and extra storage. Garage parking space available for $250/mo. High amenity building has gym with sauna, huge updated party/meeting room, dog walk area, 24-hour door staff, managed package room and deliveries, and an on-site manager!
Comments / 0