Obituaries

Henry W. Stad

reportertoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry W. Stad, 102, of Rumford, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Hope Health Hospice Center. Henry was the beloved husband of the late Maria (Pecchia) Stad to whom he was married 60 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Charles and Pauline (Blechoircszyk)...

reportertoday.com

Warwick, RIwarwickonline.com

Joseph Parisi Jr.

Joseph Parisi Jr., 73 of Warwick passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 14, 2021. A devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he was the cherished husband and soulmate of Linda (Petrozzi) Parisi for 50 years. Born in Fall River MA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Soldano) Parisi, and brother of Anthony Parisi.
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Sweet Springs, MOkmmo.com

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Providence, RIJamestown Press

Michael James Brown

Michael James Brown, 58, of Warwick, retired Providence firefighter, passed away at home Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Born in Providence, Michael was the beloved son of Patricia L. (Cooper) Coughlin of East Greenwich and the late Dr. John J. Coughlin, and Malcolm T. and Diana (Cardarelli) Brown of Jamestown. A...
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Mary Burkett

Mary Burkett, 92, of Helena, MT crossed over from this life to the next on July 26th, 2021. Mary loved her lovely brick house on 6th Ave and received her wish to die at home. She passed peacefully, surrounded by all her children and their spouses, while home receiving hospice care following a hemorrhagic stroke.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Timothy J. Donahue

Timothy J. Donahue, age 37, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021. Timothy was born in Newport to Timothy and Marie (Mahoney) Donahue. Timothy attended Rogers High School where he was a talented athlete and worked most recently as a painter and carpenter. He enjoyed the beach, spending time with his close group of friends, watching football with his family, and raising his beloved dog, Mooch.
Lima, OHLima News

Patricia and Mitchell Black

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Black are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family vacation to Lake Norris, Tennessee. Black and the former Patricia Shanahan were married August 14, 1971, at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lima by Father Wallace Berrier. They are the parents of three...
Hummelstown, PAthesunontheweb.com

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Mentone, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Lacona, IAkniakrls.com

Leonard Bishop

A Mass of Remembrance and Celebration for Leonard Bishop will be Saturday, August 14th at 11:00am at the Bishop Farm 191 Perry Street in Lacona. There will be a catered lunch served, as well as a time for catching up, celebrating life, and yard games.
Pipestone, MNedgertonenterprise.com

MARILYN SMITH

Funeral services for Marilyn Smith, 75, of Pipestone, Minn., were held August 5, at the Christian Reformed Church in Pipestone. Interment was in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Marilyn Joy Smith was born to Henry W. and Henrietta (Pater) Spronk on June 5, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. She was...
Merrill, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Ruth H. Radlinger

Ruth H. Radlinger, 100, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home. Ruth was born July 24, 1921, in Park Falls, daughter of the late William and Ella (Schalefke) Oesterreich. She married Roman Radlinger on January 3, 1940, at St. Anthony’s Rectory in Park Falls. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2013. Ruth assisted her husband at Radlinger Oil Company as a bookkeeper. Ruth was the former owner and operator of Park City Liquor in Merrill, and she also owned and operated a dress shop, first in Minocqua then moving the shop to Tomahawk. To say the least, Ruth was an avid bowler throughout Merrill and the state of Wisconsin. She was the secretary of the Merrill Women’s Bowling Association for many years. She organized the Merrill couples Doghouse tournament at Les & Jim’s and was the co-founder of the Northeastern Wisconsin Non-Pro Tournament and originated the State Seniors Bowling tournament. Ruth was instrumental in helping create the Channel 7 Ladies and Men’s Pinbuster tournaments annually held throughout central Wisconsin. Ruth was a charter member of the State 600 Club. In 1994, Ruth was recognized for bowling in 50 state tournaments. She was the first bowler to be inducted into the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame. Ruth received the Wisconsin Women Bowling Writers President’s Award and was honored for her 25 years of service as the Merrill WBA secretary-treasurer. Raised on a golf course in Park Falls, Ruth could be found on the golf course during the summer months. After retirement Ruth and Roman enjoyed traveling.
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Jeremy L. Castonguay

Jeremy L. Castonguay, 41, of Bristol died tragically on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, following a motorcycle crash in Torrington. Jeremy was a Bristol resident all of his life, and a dual citizen of both the United States and Canada. He attended schools in Bristol, graduating from Bristol Eastern High School, class of 1998.
Hershey, PAthesunontheweb.com

Donna K. Hixon

Donna Knaub Hixon, 64, of the Village of Union Deposit, Hershey, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2021. Donna was the daughter of the late Elwood and Hazel Sipe, and is survived by her husband, Ronald Hixon, and three children, Nathaniel, Donovan and Laura, one step-son, Zachary, four grandchildren with a new one expected early next year, her sister, Pam Strange and her brother, David Sipe.
Hingham, MAWicked Local

Hingham Yesterdays

Hingham’s Yesterdays, 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago years ago from the files of the Hingham Journal for the fourth week in August as compiled by Anne Martin. The Bates Family held a part of their reunion in this town by visiting the site of the old Bates place (now occupied by the William Lincoln house on South Street) and visiting the New North and Old Ship churches and other places of interest. They are descendants of Clement and Anna Bates who came to Hingham in 1635. In September of the same year he received a grant of land, containing five acres on Town (South) street, which remained in the Bates family for two and a half centuries.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Kathleen F. Rose

Kathleen F. Rose of Edgartown passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Massachusetts General Hospital on August 13, 2021, after complications from surgery. A complete obituary and information about a celebration of life will appear in a later edition of this paper. Donations in her memory can be...
Northglenn, COLiberal First

BARBARA HOLLAND

Barbara Sue Holmes Holland, 82, died Nov. 25, 2020 in Northglenn, Colo. after battling cancer.   . She was born May 31, 1938 to Milford (Shorty) and Leola (Katzer) Holmes in Orange County, Calif. . She graduated from Liberal High School in 1956 and later made her home in Denver. She worked as...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Sister Josephine St. Leger

Sister Josephine of Jesus St. Leger, SJC, 89, of Newport, RI, passed away on August 16, 2021, at St. Clare Home. Josephine St. Leger was born in O’Callaghan’s Mills, County Clare, Ireland to Patrick and Mary Anne (Kelleher) St. Leger on December 3, 1931. Life began for little Josie in the lovely countryside. She was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom were educated at the local National School where faith and life were closely linked. While the distance from home to school was close to two miles, the daily trudge by country roads or through the fields were times of growth. Nature at the different seasons gave plenty of scope for learning. Friendships to last a lifetime were forged during these early years.
Littlefield, TXlambcountyleadernews.com

BLAKE MOORE

BLAKE MOORE, new member of the Littlefield Rotary Club, introduced himself Thursday at noon. He was the program for Rotarian Sue Williamson. Moore is the new General Manager of Lamb County Electric Coop, Inc. He and wife, Laura, and three children still reside at Tahoka. They will relocate to Littlefield, as soon as they can find a place. He grew up at Welch, and after graduation, earned his Texas Tech degree in Agri Business. Before making the move, he was employed by Lyntegar Electric Cooperative, which covers Lynn, Terry and Garland Counties (thus the name). (Staff Photo by Joella Lovvorn)

