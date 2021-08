Drivers get ready, back to school week is here for most of us and in Quincy that means the new school zone speed limit time is in full effect. Signed into law at the beginning of July, Quincy (and Illinois drivers) will notice that the school zone speed limit time will now be from 6:30 am, instead of 7 am. This is a huge win for high schools and junior high students that are going to school earlier then the elementary students.