Dominique Wilkins might be 61 years old now, but one can say the Atlanta Hawks legend is still “The Human Highlight Film.”. Wilkins earned the said nickname with his acrobatic mid-air exploits, leaving fans in awe of his athleticism and pure talent to put the basketball in the rim. While he has lost much of his athleticism with old age, it doesn’t mean he can no longer jump or put out some “highlights” for Hawks supporters and basketball fans to enjoy.