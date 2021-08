BATON ROUGE - COVID-19 booster shots are expected to be rolled out to all by the end of September, but at Ochsner Health Center, officials are already on the move. "We started already giving the booster or the third dose for those immunocompromised. This is going to be added to the schedules we already have of newly vaccinated people, the third shot of the vaccine, and now we're going to promote to those who have already been vaccinated to get the third shot," said Dr. Aldo Russo, Regional Medical Director.