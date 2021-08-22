Let's try this Bill, but you have to be able to cope with these changes

Bill Guerin is trying to build a winning culture. I get it. He did it by clearing out the locker room so that Kirill Kaprizov’s transition to the NHL goes a lot smoother and that everyone is getting along. You are having trouble signing your top star and it’s almost training camp. What would be horrible for this franchise is to lose your top star to the KHL. Even if he wants to play in the NHL you can never predict the future. Kaprizov deserves to get paid, but you don’t want to overspend. With the team being in salary cap hell for the next 4 years Guerin needs to make sure his plans are well thought out and that he can benefit the players and the team financially. If we’re going to win everyone needs to be on the same page. That means leaving egos at the door. So what does this all mean? How can we build a Cup contending team to compete THIS season while managing dead cap space? Here’s how I approached the situation. I’m going to explain all of my moves thoroughly so everyone gets what I’m trying to do. Not going to create a long introduction because from my past posts you get the point. So let’s get into it.