If you live in California, chances are your food scraps are still getting buried in landfills and contributing to a warmer planet. And so, California became the first U.S. state to require local jurisdictions to compost their organic waste. SB 1383 was signed into law in 2016, and it aims to reduce organic waste disposal 75% by 2025. It also requires that by January 2022, all cities and counties in California need to establish a plan to compost the organic waste going into trash cans.