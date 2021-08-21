Cancel
Lots Of Action In Second Scrimmage Of Training Camp

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffense Opens By Scoring TD’s On Six Straight Red Zone Drives; Defense Holds Offense To Only A Pair Of Other TDs And Picks Up Five Sacks. BERKELEY – Cal's offense came out on fire by scoring touchdowns on six consecutive red zone drives before the defense limited the offense to only two more trips into the end zone for the remainder of a 97-play scrimmage on a cloudy Saturday morning at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears' kickers also had a strong showing by making all eight of their field goal attempts, including six during a post-scrimmage session, and tacked on 3-of-3 extra-point conversions.

