Lockesburg, AR

OBITUARY: Mr. Donald Lee Farrow

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Donald Lee Farrow, age 88, a resident of Lockesburg, Arkansas, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in Little River Memorial Hospital in Ashdown, Arkansas. He was born December 31, 1932 in Old Mannford, Oklahoma. He was a truck driver, a member of the Old Time Gospel Church and a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Korea on the USS Frank Evans DD-754. He was a musician playing all over the area and loved church singings and playing music at nursing homes.

www.dequeenbee.com

