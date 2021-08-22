OBITUARY: Mr. Donald Lee Farrow
Mr. Donald Lee Farrow, age 88, a resident of Lockesburg, Arkansas, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in Little River Memorial Hospital in Ashdown, Arkansas. He was born December 31, 1932 in Old Mannford, Oklahoma. He was a truck driver, a member of the Old Time Gospel Church and a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Korea on the USS Frank Evans DD-754. He was a musician playing all over the area and loved church singings and playing music at nursing homes.www.dequeenbee.com
