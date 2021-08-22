Flood Advisory issued August 22 at 5:51PM EDT until August 22 at 11:45PM EDT by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fillmore; Mower The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Mitchell County in north central Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Southwestern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota Mower County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Austin, Cresco, Osage, Preston, Spring Valley, Grand Meadow, St. Ansgar, Le Roy, Adams, Riceville, Lyle, Elma, Lime Springs, Stacyville, Wykoff, Rose Creek, Protivin, Cherry Grove, Bristol and York. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
