Alexandre Pantoja: UFC Flyweight Champ Brandon Moreno ‘Knows I’m Much Better’
There’s already some history between Alexandre Pantoja and reigining flyweight champion Brandon Moreno — with most of that tilted in favor of the Brazilian contender. First, Pantoja submitted Moreno in an exhibition bout on Season 24 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” and then “The Cannibal” outpointed the Mexican star at UFC Fight Night 129 in May 2018. Perhaps that’s why Pantoja delivered the most polite callout ever — with Moreno in attendance — in his post-fight interview following a victory over Brandon Royval at UFC on ESPN 29 on Saturday night.www.sherdog.com
