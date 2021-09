Penn Power, a FirstEnergy Corp. electric company, recently started construction on a new distribution substation in Lawrence County. “Every project we do is customized and designed to address the particular reliability needs of each community where work is being done,” Ed Shuttleworth, Penn Power and Ohio Edison regional president, said. “The work underway in Lawrence County will help meet the growing energy demands of our customers for many years to come and help reduce power interruptions to just a brief or momentary outage.”