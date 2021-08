The Toronto Maple Leafs already the second best player in the world, but it’s not impossible that they end up with two of the top five. With apologies to Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is the second best player in the world. If not for a period of ten games or so where he was unable to shoot the puck, Auston Matthews would have flirted with goal per game status last season.