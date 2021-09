Legendary Vikings running back Chuck Foreman considers Dalvin Cook the kind of all-around back he once was. “He reminds me of me the most of any Vikings back,” Foreman said in an interview with the St. Paul Pioneer Press I conducted. “He can run, he can catch and, to be quite honest with you, they’ve had some really exceptional players. Don’t misunderstand me, but he’s the only guy that’s been with the Vikings that I actually turn my TV on to watch on Sunday and can’t wait to see what he does.”