Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ja’Marr Chase’s battle with drops persists in Sunday’s practice

By Cincy Jungle
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree weeks remain between now and the NFL regular season. Plenty of time for any kinks to be ironed out, or in this case, mental hurdles to be cleared. It’s clear that Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase is indeed battling something intangible right now. Chase had a rough outing Friday night in Cincinnati’s preseason defeat to the Washington Football Team; dropping all three of his targets before he and the rest of the starters were pulled.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marr#Bengals#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran Tight End Announces Retirement From NFL At 31

The NFL may have larger rosters than most professional teams, but it’s hard to sustain a career into your 30s. One tight end has realized that today. On Wednesday, 31-year-old tight end Luke Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL. The announcement comes mere minutes after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks, which came about one day after he was signed.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have impressive practices with Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are not putting pressure on their star quarterback and former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow. In Tuesday’s practice, however, Burrow and his former teammate, rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase, had solid days of work. According to the practice report of the Bengals, Burrow and Chase practiced like they were back in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
NFLCBS Sports

NFL preseason Week 2 winners, losers: Mitchell Trubisky gets his revenge, Ja'Marr Chase has the drops

The bulk of Week 2 of the preseason is in the books with just the Jaguars and Saints left to duke it out on Monday night. With 15 other games wrapped up, however, we're going to dive into the week that was in the NFL and take the temperature on a number of situations that developed over this slate. Of course, the preseason is all about evaluation, so we'll highlight a handful of winners and losers that emerged this week before we head into the final exhibitions and inch that much closer to the regular season.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
Missouri Statethepress.net

Chasing Chism: the battle to be Missouri's top receiver heats up

Keke Chism has every reason to be confident ahead of the new season. He is one of two graduate student wide receivers on Missouri’s roster this year. He hauled in more yards than any other wideout last season with 458 yards on 35 receptions, collecting more than ⅔ of those yards in MU’s final five games in 2020. And he has a full offseason under his belt with the Tigers’ confirmed starting quarterback, Connor Bazelak.
Arizona Statethechronicle-news.com

QB battle continues, new linebackers excel in Arizona's first full-pads practice of camp

Day 6 of Arizona Wildcats training camp is complete. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits from Thursday evening’s practice:. * After splitting up the previous two sessions, all healthy players practiced together in a lively, energetic session featuring full pads and tackling for the first time in camp. The end of practice was devoted to 11-on-11 scrimmaging.
College Sports247Sports

Everything Sonny Dykes said after SMU's Sunday practice

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media after Sunday's practice during fall camp. Here's everything the coach of the Mustangs said to reporters. On bouncing back from Saturday's practice: "Today was good. I challenged them, we took the shoulder pads off today. We needed to and most of the time when that happens, you don't have a very good practice and I today I was really pleased with the way they came out and had a great mindset and had one of our better practices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy