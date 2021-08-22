Ja’Marr Chase’s battle with drops persists in Sunday’s practice

The bulk of Week 2 of the preseason is in the books with just the Jaguars and Saints left to duke it out on Monday night. With 15 other games wrapped up, however, we're going to dive into the week that was in the NFL and take the temperature on a number of situations that developed over this slate. Of course, the preseason is all about evaluation, so we'll highlight a handful of winners and losers that emerged this week before we head into the final exhibitions and inch that much closer to the regular season.