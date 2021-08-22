Cancel
Mariners throw everything they have at Astros to salvage a game in Houston

By Ryan Divish, The Seattle Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

It took a game-tying solo homer from Ty France, a superhuman relief performance from Paul Sewald that featured three strikeouts with the bases loaded, another single from France for the lead and a three-run homer from Kyle Seager and Yohan Ramirez retiring Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th for the Mariners to finally close out a 6-3 win over the Astros.

