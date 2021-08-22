Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

STATEMENT by Geoconda Argüello-Kline regarding Station Casinos’ publicity stunt

culinaryunion226.org
 6 days ago

Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. STATEMENT by Geoconda Argüello-Kline regarding Station Casinos’ publicity stunt:. Station Casinos says it is organizing a manager and supervisor “protest” outside the Culinary Union this afternoon (on a Sunday at 4pm when the union is closed and no one is there) because the Culinary Union filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). After investigators reviewed those charges, the federal government issued a complaint alleging that Station Casinos violated the law. A trial on the complaint starts before an NLRB judge on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

www.culinaryunion226.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Fertitta
Person
Lori Nelson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Station#Casino#Boulder Station#Nlrb#The Culinary Union#Palace Station#Station Casinos#10 Station Casinos#Sunset Station#Santa Fe#Las Vegas Review Journal#Las Vegas Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy