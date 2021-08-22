Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. STATEMENT by Geoconda Argüello-Kline regarding Station Casinos’ publicity stunt:. Station Casinos says it is organizing a manager and supervisor “protest” outside the Culinary Union this afternoon (on a Sunday at 4pm when the union is closed and no one is there) because the Culinary Union filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). After investigators reviewed those charges, the federal government issued a complaint alleging that Station Casinos violated the law. A trial on the complaint starts before an NLRB judge on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.